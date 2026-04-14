December 17, 1958 – April 12, 2026

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Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 21, 2026 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph, for Michael H. Thelen, age 67, of St. Joseph, who passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital on Sunday, April 12, 2026.

Reverend Bradly Jenniges, OSB will officiate. Burial will take place in the Parish Cemetery in St. Joseph.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the church in St. Joseph. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph.

Michael was born on December 17, 1958 in St. Cloud to Oswald and Bernadine (Ritter) Thelen. He graduated from St. John’s University with a Bachelor’s Degree in History.

Michael worked for the College of St. Benedict for almost 30 years. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

He enjoyed reading, going to the casino, and walking.

Michael is survived by his sister, Diane of St. Joseph; as well as extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Oswald in 2021 and Bernadine in 2008.