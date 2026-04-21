September 8, 1940 – April 18, 2026

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Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Friday, April 24, 2026, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Marilyn I. Winter, age 85, of St. Cloud. Marilyn passed away April 18, 2026, at Ecumen St. Benedict’s Community. Reverend Derek Wiechmann will officiate. Entombment will take place in the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

Marilyn was born September 8, 1940 in St. Cloud to Boniface and Genevieve (LeClaire) Rieland. She married Vernon Winter on November 19, 1960 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta. They lived in South St. Paul until 1975 when they moved to St. Cloud. Marilyn worked in eyewear facilities for many years. She was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church and Christian Women, St. Cloud Eagles Auxiliary and the Women of the Moose.

She enjoyed sewing, spending time with her family, and baking cupcakes and cookies for her grandchildren for weekends at the cabin. She also enjoyed many activities with Jacki and the grandkids like the late night pizza and ice cream runs, and girls weekends with Jacki, her sister in laws, and nieces while Vernon was off hunting.

Marilyn is survived by her daughter Jacki (Steve) Christenson of New Hope, and grandchildren Paige, Cole and Erica.

Preceding Marilyn in death was her parents, husband Vernon, brother James Rieland and sister Nita Gruber.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at St. Benedict’s Community and St. Croix Hospice for their care and compassion.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers, as the family would like to plant a tree in remembrance.