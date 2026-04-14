November 11, 1931 – April 10, 2026

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Eileen E. Iburg, age 94, of Sartell, passed away peacefully at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids on Friday, April 10, 2026. A Memorial Service will be held at the Country Manor Chapel, Sartell, on Friday, May 8, 2026, at 11:00am. A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 7, 4-7:00pm at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud and then one hour prior to the service at the chapel. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery, St. Cloud.

Eileen E. Iburg was born on November 11, 1931, to Alphonse and Dorothy (Krippner) Feddema in St. Cloud, Minnesota. She was proud to be a Medical Administrative Assistant, fighting for the veteran’s care, at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center for 34 years, retiring in 1996. Eileen was always a coffee and tea drinker, she loved classical music, flower gardening, and artwork. She was blessed to have had a large family and was a proud mother and grandmother. Her perseverance and caring nature were an inspiration to her grandchildren.

Her memory is carried on by her children, Daniel Iburg, Richard (Julie) Iburg, Patricia (Peter) Rothfork, Michael Iburg, Annette Iburg; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Rita Feddema.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter-in-law, Dianne Iburg; siblings, Marie Stock, Richard Feddema, Joan Traut, and Eugene Feddema.

Eileen’s family would like her friends and family to have their memorials donated to any Dementia/Alzheimer research organizations.