April 29, 1931 - April 2, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home loading...

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 13, 2026, at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for James C. “Jim” Mustain, age 94, long-time resident of St. Joseph. Jim passed away April 2 at the St. Cloud V.A. Medical Center in St. Cloud. Reverend Susan Putzke will preside. A light luncheon will follow the funeral service. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

Burial with full military honors will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 14 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.

Jim was born April 29, 1931, to Clarence and Minnie Lee (Herring) Mustain and raised on his family’s farm near Newport, Arkansas. He married Betty Jane Smith on November 28, 1953, at the Post Chapel in Fort Sill, Oklahoma.

Jim’s career was with the U.S. Army. He served as an Army Aviator, flying fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft. He served two tours in Korea (‘55-‘56 and ‘71-‘72) then in Vietnam (‘65-‘66) with the 1st Cavalry Division. He retired as a Lieutenant Colonel after being awarded two Distinguished Service medals as well as other medals and awards.

He achieved his MBA from Boston University in the spring of 1972. His family moved to Minnesota in 1973, where he became a Professor of Military Science at St. John’s University until July of 1975. In 1975, he began a career as a Certified Financial Planner and retired in 1997.

Jim enjoyed golfing, fishing, reading and puzzles. He achieved a Life Master in Bridge and would play in tournaments regionally and nationally. He was also a long-time member of the Whitney Senior Center in St. Cloud.

Jim is survived by his children, Barry (Susan) Mustain of Sartell and Jamie Mustain of Clear Lake, seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, brother Robert Mustain of Florida and sister Irma Lee Bain of Arkansas, and daughter-in-law Cathy Mustain (Fred) of Arkansas.

Preceding Jim in death were his parents, wife Betty, son Fred, grandsons James and Jason and sister Nina “Louise” Driver.