February 15, 1934 - April 16, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Albert R. Mohs, age 92, of St. Joseph. Al passed away peacefully, holding Coral’s hand, with family at his side, on April 16 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Entombment will take place in the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Parish Prayers will be held at 4 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday.

Al was born February 15, 1934 in St. Cloud to Mathew and Florentine (Zins) Mohs. After high school he served in the U.S. Marine Corps during Korea from 1952-1956 in the Air Wing as a structural mechanic. He married Coral A. Heinen on August 11, 1956 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. He was employed by the St. Cloud VA Medical Center for 35 years, retiring in 1989. He also was a co-owner and President of the Granite City Golden Spike Speedway from 1972-1977. Al was part of a core group of eight people who designed, built, painted and installed the stages for the ice shows with the St. Cloud Skating Club for nearly 10 years.

Al is survived by his wife of almost 70 years Coral, children: Therese (Randy) Danzl, Julie (Kevin) Senart, Pete (Julie), Stephen (Maggie), Chris (Jean), daughter-in-law Sara, 8 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and sister Marilyn Carson.

Preceding Al in death were his parents, son Patrick, siblings Donald, Joan Leisen, Kathleen Zappa, Mathew, Jr. and twin brother Bob.

In lieu of flowers, Al’s family encourages you to donate blood to the American Red Cross.