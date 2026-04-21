May 26, 1936 – April 16, 2026

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Mass of Christian Burial will be 12 Noon on Thursday, April 23, 2026, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in St. Stephen for Patricia V. “Patty” Schuneman, age 89, of St. Stephen. Patty passed away peacefully at home, as she wished, on April 16, 2026. Reverend Robert Harren will officiate. Burial will take place in the St. Stephen Parish Cemetery. Visitation will begin after 10 a.m. on Thursday at the church.

Born on May 26, 1936, in Albany, Minnesota, to Anton and Elizabeth (Hoppe) Pohlman. Patty was raised with strong values rooted in faith, hard work, and kindness. She graduated from Cathedral High School in 1954 and, later that same year, married the love of her life, Clarence Schuneman, on November 16 at St. Stephen Catholic Church. Together, they built a life centered on family, faith, and community.

Patty was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose love and nurturing spirit touched everyone around her. For 45 years, she proudly served as a school bus driver for Trobec’s Bus Service, safely transporting 3 generations of children without a single incident, including her own grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A lifelong member of St. Stephen Parish, Patty’s faith guided her throughout her life. She was also a proud co-founder of the St. Stephen River Runners Snowmobile Club and spent many years snowmobile racing. She also loved playing league softball with her daughters and continued playing into her 50s.

She loved fishing, spearing and angling, and was known for her welcoming fish fries. Her home was filled with warm, home-cooked meals, her famous potica (raisin bread), and the well-loved Slovenian sausage family tradition. She also enjoyed quilting, gardening, canning, polka dancing, playing cards, and spending time at her cabin near Backus. Patty loved collecting cups and saucers, pitchers and bowls, shoe figurines, and coins, and she was rarely seen without her signature red lipstick.

She is survived by her children: Faye; Danny (Nita); David (Traci); Julie; Jennifer; and Amy (Mike); daughter-in-law Anne Schuneman; son-in-law Keith Knettel; 15 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren, with two more on the way.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence; her parents; her daughter, Mary Knettel; her son, Michael; her granddaughter, Kayla Schuneman; siblings Mildred, Hubert, Robert, Anna Mae Smoley, and Rita Pogatschnik.

She will be dearly missed, forever loved, and never forgotten.