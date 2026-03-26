October 4, 1943 – March 25, 2026

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Bonita Ann McElmury, 82, of Waite Park, MN passed away on March 25, 2026. A celebration of life service will be held on Wednesday, April 1, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. at Joy Christian Center 770 21st Ave, N.E. St. Cloud MN 56304. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Pastor Brian Gobar will officiate. Burial will be at a later date at the VA Cemetery in Preston, MN.

Bonita was born on October 4, 1943, in Hastings, MN to Arthur and Phyllis Heinz. The family moved to Lakeville, MN when she was 3 years old and lived there until 1961. She graduated on June 1, 1961, and married the love of her life, Lyle, on July 1, 1961. The joy of her life was her family. She was the proud mother of two children, son Douglas (Dawn) McElmury of Union Grove, WI. and daughter Dawn of Waite Park, MN, a sweet granddaughter, Courtney, three precious great granddaughters, Michelle, Sofia and Gianna of Weston, WI.

Her favorite name was “Grandma Birdie.” Bonnie worked as a receptionist for some wonderful companies over the years and always enjoyed her work. She treated many people to her no calorie, “secret recipe” brownies. Every day was a good day some were just gooder than others!

Bonnie is survived by; her husband, Lyle; children, Douglas and Dawn and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Art & Phyllis Heinz of Lakeville, MN and brothers Bill and Alvin Heinz. Arrangements by Daniel Funeral Home, St, Cloud, MN.

The family extends a heartfelt thanks to Centracare Home Hospice for their loving care and especially Jolene, Stephanie, Jeanie, Hailey, and Chris.