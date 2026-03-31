December 2, 1948 – March 26, 2026

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A bright light went out in the world on March 26, 2026 when Pamela M Marteness, age 77, of Saint Cloud, MN, passed away.

Pam was born one month premature on December 2, 1948 in Palo Alto, California. She had a tragic childhood, losing her brother when she was 6 and then her mother when she was 12. She leaned into her Catholic faith to help her overcome these and other adversities. And overcome, she did. She was a survivor who was able leave her troubled childhood behind and make a beautiful life for herself.

She graduated from Mountain View High School in Mountain View, California in 1966. From there she attended two years at Foothill College in Los Altos Hills, California.

While in college she had a few different, interesting jobs, one of those being a canteen truck that she drove for the Lockhead Space and Missiles Cafeteria. She eventually found her calling as an administrative assistant. She spent nearly 30 years in the profession with the highlights being her time at the Office of the Attorney General at DEQ in Idaho and Boise State University. She retired from the Stearns-Benton Employment & Training Council in Saint Cloud. On the side, she helped her husband run their own business. Her dedication and strong work ethic was unparalleled.

She married Warren Marteness, a Marine, on February 4, 1972 in the Moffett Field Chapel at Moffett Federal Airfield near Sunnyvale, California. The second time Warren saw Pam in her little blue Volkswagen (as he was guarding the gate as an MP) he said to the man next to him, “I’m going to marry that girl.” It was the start of a beautiful story that lasted 54 years.

They had two children, Kristin and Kim, while living in Minnesota then moved to Wyoming where they enjoyed the wide-open spaces and wildlife. Her daughters were her main focus, always supporting their theatre, music and sports activities. She loved a good horror movie but also watched the Hallmark channel religiously. She never went out without mascara on and her hair done. 😉

She was a gracious host who loved to entertain family and friends. Her Halloween parties were epic. She always enjoyed singing (and she was good). Pam was also an avid reader who passed her love of books on to her daughters. She loved animals with her whole soul; cats holding a special place. She wore many hats during her life and excelled at all of them. She was compassionate and thought of others always; never forgetting a birthday.

Pam is preceded in death by her mother, Leona Klehr and brother, Gary Reis.

She is survived by her husband, Warren and daughters, Kristin Marteness & Kim Thompson.

(The family extends heartfelt thanks to the nurses in the Saint Cloud Cardiac ICU for their loving, gentle care)

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2026 at the St. Cloud Pizza Ranch. 11:00 am ~ 2:00 pm.