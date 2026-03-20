April 17, 1928 – March 19, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home loading...

Dorothy R. Haus, of St. Cloud, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 19, 2026, at Benedictine Assumption Home, Cold Spring. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, at 11:00am at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, St. Cloud. Rev. Derek Weichmann will officiate. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to Mass. Burial will take place at Holy Cross Parish Cemetery, Pearl Lake, Minnesota.

Dorothy was born on April 17, 1928, to Nicholas and Mary (Mohs) Garding in Pearl Lake, Minnesota. She married Alvin Haus on September 27, 1947, in Pearl Lake, at Holy Cross Catholic Church. She was an accounting clerk for the City of St. Cloud as her long-term career; however, she had fun waitressing at Wagon Wheel on the side. She enjoyed flower gardening and visiting with her grandkids. She was a proud mother of three daughters and a loving grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Alvin; parents, Nicholas and Mary; sons-in-law, Jack Sjogren, Tony Berger, and William Macklin; siblings, Gilbert Garding, Mark Garding, Hilarious Garding, Bernard Garding, Marie Hennen, Rose Olmscheid, Lorraine Belmont, Viola Rothstein, Marcella Decker, Louise Thul, and Anna Koenig.

Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Joanne (George) Sjogren, Doreen Sjogren, Jeanette Macklin; sister, Bernadine Nordman; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild on the way; and other relatives.

The family would like to extend their thanks to the entire Benedictine and Assumption Community (Asher Haus) and St. Croix Hospice for your extraordinary care for our mother over the years.