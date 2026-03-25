June 29, 1930 – March 24, 2026

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Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, for Beverly Ann Dornbusch, age 95, formerly of St. Cloud, who passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2026 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Jeremy Ploof will officiate. Entombment will take place at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Visitation will take place one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the Church.

Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Beverly was born on June 29, 1930 in Grenville, South Dakota to Charles and Valeria (Pischke) Mosey. She married Duane W. Dornbusch on May 3, 1952 in Los Angeles, CA. They moved to Montana, and eventually settled in Madison, MN. They owned and operated Tim and Bev’s Mini Market in Madison, which opened in 1969 which was also the year of their sixth son’s birth.

She enjoyed gardening, cooking, bird watching and was recognized for the many hours volunteering at the St. Cloud Hospital. Beverly was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church.

She is survived by her children, Tim of Royalton, Terry (Kathy) of Brainerd, Tab (Natalie) of St. Augusta, Jason (Julie) of Miltona; grandchildren, Brooke (Reid), Brianna (Dan), Mike (Emilee) Avalyn, Zachary (Shelby), Alex, Olivia; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Greg (Karen) Mosey, DeAnne Mason, Nancy Mosey-Norris; and extended family and friends.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Duane in 2006; sons, Lynn and Tom; siblings, Wayne Mosey, Chuck Mosey, Patty Peterson.