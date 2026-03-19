December 4, 1969 - March 14, 2026

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Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 30, 2026 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Christopher R. Raden, age 56, of Sartell who passed away at his home on Saturday, March 14, 2026. Reverend Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Burial of the urn will take place in Calvary Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Monday at the Church. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

Chris was born on December 4, 1969, in St. Cloud to Thomas and Dannielle (Cundy) Raden. He graduated from Cathedral High School in 1988 and St. Cloud State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education, in 1992. After that, Chris moved to Florida and started his career as an elementary school educator, teaching in Florida for 26 years, before returning home to MN in 2018 to work for the Benton Stearns Education District.

Chris enjoyed watching and attending all levels of sports but was especially connected to the sport of tennis. He played competitively in high school and continued to teach and coach the sport to youngsters during his time in Florida. His love for tennis remained deeply entrenched in his life. His mother, his son and grandchildren were the center of his universe, and while he was passionate in his love for his immediate family, this love extended well beyond to the large circle of friends in both states with whom he remained connected.

Chris is survived by his son, Ryan (Noelle) Raden; mother, Dannielle Bunting; brother, Dan (Jo) Raden; stepsister Carrie (Steve) Rugg; stepbrother Raden (Ian) James; grandsons Maverick and Laker, and granddaughter Iverson Raden. His BFF and Ryan’s mom, Michelle Bellamy; Stepmother Marjorie Raden; nieces and nephews, Megan (Jack) Leniart, Rachel (Jared) Etienne, Cienna Raden, Tianna (Tucker) Isaacson, TJ (Maddie) Raden; Ashley (Sergio) Bardales; and Allison Gattamorta. And PFF (Pet Friend Forever) Lexi.

Chris is preceded in death by his brother, Scott Raden, his sister Nicole Bunting, his father Tom Raden, stepfather Jason Bunting, Aunt/Godmother Dianne Welch and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the ALS Association of MN/ND/SD District and the American Cancer Society are preferred.