November 20, 1936 – March 11, 2026

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Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 20, 2026, at St. Mary’s Cathedral for Marian M. Fischer, age 89, of St. Augusta, who passed unexpectedly, on Tuesday, March 11, 2026, at her home. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Entombment will be in the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2026, at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the Church. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Marian was born on November 20, 1936, to John and Francis (Streitz) Witte in Luxemburg, Minnesota. She grew up in the Luxemburg area and attended St. Wendelin’s Catholic School until Eighth Grade. She was united in marriage to Herman J. Fischer on June 19, 1956, at St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church. Prior to their marriage, Marian worked as a waitress for Dan Marsh Drug Store and the Cavalier Grill, both in downtown St. Cloud. After their marriage, she was primarily a homemaker, taking on the full-time job of raising seven children. In 1986 they moved to Lincoln, Nebraska following Herman’s job with Burlington Northern Railroad. They eventually returned to St. Cloud in 1992 following his retirement. A devout Catholic, Marian was a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral and enjoyed giving of her time and talents by volunteering for various parish activities including volunteering for funerals and funeral lunches, in the parish grade school and as a cash counter. In her free time, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed her trips to Holy Land and Rome. She will be remembered for her love of family, her devotion to her faith and for always speaking her mind.

She is survived by her children, Brian, Keith (Linda), Kevin (Julie), Beth (Tim) Koshenina, and Dale; 14 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren, son-in-law, Loran Novak; siblings, Edward (Eileen) Witte, Leona Hibbard, and Ben Witte; sister-in-law, Clara Witte; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Herman; daughters, Lorie Fischer and Lisa Novak; siblings, Rita, Raymond, Bernadette, Theresa (Gilbert) Schmidt and Richard (Cecilia) Witte; brother-in-law, Jack Hibbard; and sister-in-law, Bernie Witte.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.