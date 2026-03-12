February 8, 1947 - March 9, 2026

Gerald “Jerry” Pint, 79 year old resident of Little Falls, passed away on Monday, March 9th, 2026, at his home. A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24th, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Belle Prairie with Father Patrick Hoeft officiating. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, March 23rd, at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, and from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service on Tuesday, March 24th, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Belle Prairie. The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery.

Gerald Michael Pint was born on February 8th, 1947, to parents Frances (Dockendorf) and James “Jim” Pint in Little Falls, MN. Gerald was drafted into the Army in 1966 and served in the Vietnam War. He married Donna Fleischhacker on August 3, 1968, at St. Mathias Catholic Church. They made their home near Freedhem, MN, where they would raise horses and cattle while Gerald worked at Thelen Heating and Roofing Inc. He retired from Thelen Heating and Roofing Inc. in the early 2000's, and focused more on buying and selling animals.

Gerald enjoyed going to auctions, buying horses, hunting, and fishing. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Gerald Jr. of Little Falls, Brenda Isder of Pierz, Jessica Nuttbrock of Pierz, and Tracey (Alan) Brixius of Little Falls; grandchildren, Matthew Isder, Zachary Tanner, Bradly Tanner, Brooke Medek (Brixius), Megan Brixius, Alan Brixius Jr., Wyatt Brixius, Shelby Pint, Madelyn Pint, Samantha Pint, and Bethany Pint; great-grandchildren, Alessia Tanner, and Jasper Medek; and sister Ruby Tomberlin.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Donna; parents, Frances and Jim; infant daughter, Darlene; grandchildren, Victoria, Darlene, and James Jr. Nuttbrock; son-in-law, James Nuttbrock; and siblings, James Pint, Rosemary McCarthy, Janet Canterbury, Isabell Zimbrick, Geraldine Rudolph, Peggy Holsapple, and Robert Pint.