March 18, 1957 – March 9, 2026

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A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph for Michael J. Costello, age 68, of St. Joseph, who passed away on Monday, March 9, 2026, after a courageous health battle, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Mike was born on March 18, 1957, to Robert and Faye (Bundy) Costello in Moorhead, Minnesota. He grew up in the Dilworth/Moorhead area and attended school in Dilworth. At age 18, his family moved to Elk River where Mike would go on to attend the Anoka Technical and Community College. He would go on to work for Minneapolis Electric Steel Foundry (MESCO) as a Maintenance Mechanic. He would meet the love of his life, Cyndi in 1980, with her son, Mark. They were united in marriage and to this union had two children, Jon and Amanda. They eventually moved to the St. Cloud area where Mike worked for M.E. International which later became Grede Foundry and then at Pan O’ Gold Bakery in St. Cloud. Mike retired in 2013 and then moved to St. Joseph in 2015.

Mike was a loving husband, father and grandfather who loved to spend time with his grandchildren and cats. Prior to his retirement, he enjoyed going for Harley rides with his brother and friends. He also enjoyed watching movies, and enjoying a cold beer (or two) while smoking meats and barbecuing. He will be remembered for his love of family and cats, his strong work ethic, for collecting coupons and being frugal.

He is survived by his loving wife, Cyndi; children, Jon (Cyndy) and Amanda; step-son, Mark Heurkins; grandchildren, Hailee Tran, Ryan Costello and Jack Costello; step-grandchildren, Ella and Cash Olson; siblings, Shirley (Dave) Dibrito, Peggy Blake, Linda (Doug) Hunter, and Denny (Kim) Costello; sister-in-law, Bernadette Costello; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, David Costello; brother-in-law, Alan Blake.

A special thank you to the staff of St. Cloud Hospital, especially to Dr. Pickett and his surgical team, the ICU, and Medical Progressive Unit 2 for their loving and compassionate care he received. Mike’s family generously donated his eyes to the Lion’s eye bank.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.