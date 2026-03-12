July 5, 1960 – March 11, 2026

Dale A. Burg, 65, of St. Cloud, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly at the St. Cloud Hospital on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. A visitation to celebrate Dale’s life will be held on Friday, March 20, 2026, from 4:00-8:00 pm at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home, Paynesville. Burial will be held privately at a later date. Dale was an avid sports fan, spending a lot of time playing fantasy football and baseball; feel free to come dressed with your favorite team apparel if you wish.

Dale was born on July 5, 1960, to Linus and Kathleen (Meyer) Burg. He graduated from Paynesville High School in 1978. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1978 and honorably discharged in 1981, he then went into the Army Reserves for an additional 16 years. He attended St. Cloud State University upon his return from active duty. Dale enjoyed spending time at his buddy’s cabin hunting and gathering with friends. His family and friends were always cared for by Dale, they were the most important to him. Dale was caring, kind, honest, and was always willing to lend a hand. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his siblings, Rick (Marian) of Lake Henry, Lori (Mark) Lieser of Paynesville, Sherry (Randy) Bertram of Spring Hill, Tami (Jeff) Funk of Melrose; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.