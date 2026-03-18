February 14, 1940 – March 13, 2026

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Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park for Phyllis Marie Lange, age 86, who passed away peacefully on March 13. Reverend Brady Keller will officiate. Burial will take place in the St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery in Waite Park. Visitation will begin after 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the church.

Phyllis was born on February 14, 1940, in Opole, MN to Felix and Mathilda Skwira. On November 29, 1959, Phyllis married the love of her life, Gene Lange. Together they built a beautiful life and raised four children: Randy (Deb) Lange, Judy Zabinski, Jean (Craig) DeZiel, Rod (Karrie) Lange. Phyllis was a proud and loving grandmother to Bill, Brittany, Sarah, Jessie, Rachel, Kaitlyn, Kayla, and was also blessed with eight great grandchildren, she cherished the time she spent with each of them.

She worked for many years as a bookkeeper for the excavating company that her husband Gene established in Waite Park Minnesota. Phyllis took great pride in helping support the family business.

Family was the center of Phyllis’s life. She especially loved spending weekends at the family cabin with her husband, children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed playing cards, cribbage, and board games, going fishing, crocheting and baking. Phyllis was known for her wonderful baking, especially her homemade apple pies that family and friends always looked forward to.

Phyllis was a devoted member of the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park, Minnesota. She was a life member of the Moose Lodge #1400 and the Eagles Aerie #622, where she enjoyed time with friends and community activities.

Phyllis is also survived by her siblings Ernie Skwira, Annette Lange, Leona Kulla, Alphonse Skwira, Sr. Grace Skwira, OSF, Raymond Skwira, Diane Brinkman, Dennis Skwira, Jane Janski, Gladys Lommel and Iris Smoley.

She was preceded in death by her parents Felix and Mathilda Skwira; her beloved

husband, Gene (2023); her son-in-law, Mike Zabinski; her sisters Loretta Skwira-Fay and Bernie Bovy; and her brothers Albin Skwira and Teddy Skwira.

The family would like to thank the staff at Country Manor and CentraCare Hospice for their special love, care, and support during this difficult time.

Phyllis will be deeply missed by her family and all who knew her. Her love, kindness and the memories she created will live on in the hearts of those who loved her forever.