Elaine (Mary Elaine) Jost, 82, Waite Park

September 20, 1941 - July 11, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2024 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park for Elaine Jost (Mary Elaine Jost), age 82, of Waite Park, who passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2024 at Sterling Park Health Care in Waite Park. Reverend Brady Keller will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Joseph Parish Cemetery in Waite Park.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2024 at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park.

Elaine was born on September 20, 1941 to Edward and Margaret (Gregory) Steman in St. Cloud, Minnesota. She grew up on the historic, Farm Beautiful near Pleasant Lake, which her father managed for many years. She attended St. Cloud Technical High School and graduated in 1959. Elaine was united in marriage to James T. Jost on July 28, 1962 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park. Elaine held many jobs throughout her life, but most significantly she worked for J.C. Penney as a Customer Service Specialist for over 20 plus years. Elaine enjoyed giving of her time and talents by volunteering for various organizations including: St. Joseph’s Catholic Church; the Boy Scouts of America for 25 plus years; the Whitney Senior Center; and various School Advisory Committees and athletic organizations.

Elaine was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother who cherished her time with family. She was the social hub of the family, she especially enjoyed being with her family during the holidays and attending family events. She often had a camera in her hands taking photographs and cherished connecting family moments and memories, both past and present. She also enjoyed doing crafts, watching the Minnesota Twins, and playing games.

She is survived by her children, Mike (Lori) of Sauk Centre, David of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Diane (Mike) Daniels of Plymouth, Kevin (Jennifer) of Scottsdale, AZ; grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Travis, Jr.) Berg and Emily (Tovi) Torio, Dylan and Danielle Jost, Erika Daniels, Mallory, Morgan, and Landon Jost; great grandchild, Atalie Berg; siblings, Pat Fitzharris, Betty Struzyk, and Sue DeChambeau and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; siblings, Evelyn Weirens, Joan Supan, Renee Steman and Geraldine O’Meara; brother-in-law, Joe Weirens, Eddie Supan and Don DeChambeau.

A special thank you to the staff of Sterling Park Health Care Center for their loving and compassionate care of Elaine.