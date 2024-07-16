Taylor Lane Idland, 29, St. Cloud

November 16, 1994 - July 14, 2024

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. at Celebration Lutheran Church in Sartell, MN for Taylor Lane Idland, age 29. He died tragically and unexpectedly on July 14, 2024. Pastor Russ Britton will officiate. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at the church.

Taylor was born November 16, 1994, in Grand Forks, ND. From the day he was born, he was a mover, a climber and a runner! His smile would light up the room!

Taylor graduated from Sartell High School in 2013. His love of running and being active continued as he was involved with their basketball, track and cross-country teams. Taylor graduated with honors from St. Cloud State University in 2021 with a B.S. in Biology.

From climbing out of his crib, to rock climbing as a hobby, to a career in the arbor service industry climbing and trimming trees, his love of nature continued throughout his life. His favorite place in the world was the family cabin at Lake Marquette, Bemidji, MN.

Taylor adored his family and friends and had many special cousins that were like siblings to him.

Taylor met the love of his life, Mari Schneider, while living in Minneapolis. They were recently engaged to be married. They went on many beautiful adventures together sharing their love of nature, wildlife, dancing, laughter and play.

He is survived by his parents, Deb and Gerald Idland, grandfathers Jerry Idland and Ronald Gladen, half-sister Alex (Kellen) Bubach and family, half-brother Zac Idland, as well as many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members.

He is preceded in death by grandmothers Pat Idland and Nancy Gladen and his beloved brother Kyle Idland.

Taylor’s smile and beautiful personality would light up any room, any time. He was a bright shining light that filled our lives with joy, happiness and love. He will be greatly missed by all that know him and he will live in our hearts forever.

Rest in peace or keep it lively up there with your brother Kyle. Loving you deeply! Until we meet again!