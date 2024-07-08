March 21, 1931 - July 6, 2024

Lillian Rose “Lil” Mayer, age 93, of St. Cloud and formerly of Paynesville passed away peacefully with family by her side on Saturday, July 6, 2024.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2024 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Private Entombment will take place at the St. Louis Parish Mausoleum in Paynesville.

Lil was born on March 21, 1931 in Rockville, Minnesota to Lawrence and Olga (Mumm) Mayer. She married Louis J. Mayer on October 14, 1950 in Paynesville. Lil worked for the school system for many years, having multiple roles and enjoyed her time working at Ben Franklin. She was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville.

Lil enjoyed gardening, sewing, traveling with Louis, cooking and baking. She above all treasured the time spent with her family.

Lil is survived by her children, Karen (Dwight) Skillings, Diane Mayer, Brenda Mayer, Daryl (Di) Mayer; grandchildren, Missy (Jason), DJ, Chelsea; great grandson, Riley; siblings, Gin Dahl, Donna Little, Dorothy (Ken) Thies, Delroy (Lee) Mayer; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Louis in 2023; grandsons, Brandon and Justin; five brothers and sisters.