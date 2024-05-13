Francis J. Roehl, 93, St. Cloud

March 22, 1931 - May 9, 2024

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2024 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Francis J. Roehl, age 93, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2024 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta from complications of Parkinson’s Disease. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday, May 30, 2024 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Frank is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Rosemary. Inurnment will be in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Full obituary to be published at a later date.

*Please note: A short notice, published in the Sunday, May 12, 2024 edition of the St. Cloud Times listed Christ Church Newman Center as the original site of the funeral services. Due to road construction, funeral services have been moved to Holy Spirit Catholic Church.*