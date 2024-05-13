Mark F. Heinen, 70, St. Joseph

November 24, 1953 - May 11, 2024

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, May 17, 2024 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN for Mark Francis Heinen. He died on Saturday, May 11, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, MN. The Reverend Brady Keller and Reverend Dereck Wiechmann will be the con-celebrants. Inurnment will be at Calvary Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the service on Friday at St, Michael’s Catholic Church.

Mark was born on November 24, 1953 in St. Cloud, MN the son of Allison and Rosemary (Putz) Heinen. He attended school in St. Cloud and graduated from Apollo High School in class of 1972 and then attended St. Cloud Technical and Community College for two years.

He was united in marriage to Coral Rassier on May 25, 1984 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. They lived in St. Joseph, MN for many years, before moving back to St. Cloud in 2009. Mark worked various jobs in the St. Cloud area and most recently Woodcraft Industries retiring in 2017.

He was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church and Eagles Aerie #622 both of St. Cloud.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother Wayne.

He is survived by; his wife of almost 40 years Coral; nieces, nephews, and cousins; other relatives and many friends.