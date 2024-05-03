Bonnie Warner, 56, Waite Park

March 9, 1968 - May 1, 2024

attachment-Bonnie Warner loading...

Bonnie C. Warner, age 56, of Waite Park passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital, surrounded by family. She had a brief and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2024 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. A private service will be held at a later date.

Bonnie was born on March 9, 1968 in St. Cloud to Ralph and Elizabeth (Court) Eiynck. She graduated from Apollo High School in 1986 and from the St. Cloud Technical College in 1988. Bonnie married Larry Warner on October 7, 2000 at Munsinger Gardens, St. Cloud. Bonnie was employed at Gold’n Plump for 28 years before moving on to Park Industries.

Bonnie enjoyed deer hunting, playing softball and volleyball, bowling, playing cards and attending her sons’ many activities. She will be remembered for her amazing pizza dough, fun loving personality and keeping everyone on task.

Bonnie is survived by her husband of 23 years, Larry; sons, Eric and Cory both of Waite Park; parents, Ralph and Elizabeth Eiynck of St. Joseph; siblings, Dan Eiynck of Holdingford, Brenda (Glen) Sunder of St. Joseph, Brian Eiynck of St. Joseph, Tom (Jessica) of St. Joseph, Dennis (Janel) of St. Cloud; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; and parents-in-law.

A special thank you to the St. Cloud Hospital ICU for their compassionate care.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.