March 22, 1931 - May 9, 2024

Funeral Services will be held at a later date at Christ Church Newman Center in St. Cloud for Francis J. Roehl, age 93, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2024 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta from complications of Parkinson’s Disease. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Rosemary. Inurnment will be in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Full obituary to be published at a later date.