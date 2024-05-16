Betty A. Roden, 86, St. Cloud

March 26, 1938 - May 13, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 20, 2024 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Betty A. Roden, age 86, of St. Cloud who passed away on Monday, May 13, 2024 at Ridgeview of Sauk Rapids. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Burial will take place at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will take place from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Monday at the church. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Betty was born on March 26, 1938 in St. Cloud to George and Eleanor (Schreifels) Schotl. She married Henry “Hank” Roden on August 24, 1957 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Betty was a homemaker all of her life. She was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.

Betty enjoyed fishing, time at the lake, cooking and baking. She especially loved the time spent with her family.

She is survived by her grandchildren, Keith (Kim) Voigt of Kimball, Kris (Stuart) Koshiol of Sartell, Ashley (Jason) Yer of Eden Prairie, Angie (Jon) Froelich of St. Cloud, and Chad Roden of Albany; great-grandchildren, Julia, Alexander, George, Andrew, Matthew, Krista, Maleah, Joshua, Carly, Owen and Allison; daughter-in-law, Tammy Roden of Waite Park; son-in-law, Peter (Marilyn) Voigt of Avon; sister-in-law, Sadie Roden; and extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hank in 2021; son, Kevin in 2011; and daughter, Karen Voigt in 2015.