Theresa Ann Schreifels, 89, Waite Park

February 1, 1935 - May 14, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Theresa Ann Schreifels, 89, of Waite Park will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park. Theresa passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Reverend Brady Keller will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. Parish Prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

Theresa was born on February 1, 1935 in Cold Spring to the late Frank and Crecentia (Drontle) Schmitt. She married Andrew Schreifels on September 26, 1959 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring. In addition to being a loving homemaker, Theresa was employed with St. Cloud State and the St. Cloud School District. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish and Christian Women and the Waite Park American Legion Auxiliary #428. Theresa and Andy spent many hours playing music at various care centers in the area and volunteering with Meals on Wheels.

Theresa enjoyed traveling, especially to Germany to visit relatives. She also enjoyed gardening, took pride in keeping an immaculate house, dancing and the many patio happy hours with loved ones.

She is survived by her five children, Gary of St. Cloud, Pat (Cheryl) of Garrison, Catherine (Fritz) Bost of Motley, Chuck (Andrea) of Sauk Rapids, Mike (Krista) of St. Cloud; 19 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; and one great great granddaughter; sisters, Dolly Schreifels and Betty (Melvin) Torborg; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Andy in 2013; brothers, Peter, Richard, Celestine, Ray, Norbert, Sylvester and Francis Schmitt; and sister, Rosemary Court.

A heartfelt thank you to Doris Doll and the staff of Assumption Home and to St. Croix Hospice.