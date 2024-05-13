Geraldine “Gerry” Benson-Zimmer, 96, St. Cloud

March 9, 1928 - May 11, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Friday, May 17, 2024 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Geraldine “Gerry” Benson-Zimmer, age 96, of St. Cloud. Gerry passed away May 11, 2024 at the Country Manor in Sartell. Burial of her cremated remains will take place in the Calvary Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will begin after 10 a.m. on Friday at the church.

Gerry was born March 9, 1928 in St. Cloud to Michael and Christine (Palmersheim) Schmit. She grew up and attended St. Boniface Catholic School in Cold Spring. She married John Benson on June 26, 1948 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring. After his passing in 1990, she married Werner Zimmer on November 7, 1997 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. In addition to being a loving wife, mother, sister and aunt, Gerry was also a seamstress, interior decorator and will be remembered as a prayer warrior. She was also an officer with The Legion of Mary.

Gerry is survived by her daughter-in-law Lynn (Chris) Picquet, siblings Joseph (Marilyn) Schmit, Francis (Mary) Schmit, Mary Ann “Tudie” Hermanutz, Charles (Betty) Schmit, Helen (Woody) Cusack, and Vicki (Chas) Meyer, step-children Sharon (Dave) Classen, Marcia (Joe) Gans, Bob (Marie) Zimmer, Susan (Sam) Barrett and Mary Beth (Lance) Lucius as well as many extended relatives and friends.

Preceded Gerry in death were her parents, husband John (1990), Werner (2012), son John Charles Benson (1990), brothers Roger and Adrian Schmit and brother-in-law Notch Hermanutz.

Gerry’s family would like to thank the staff at Country Manor Campus for the care she received.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.