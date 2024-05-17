Mary A. Kuhn, 76, St. Cloud

October 16, 1947 - May 16, 2024

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud, on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. for Mary A. Kuhn, 76, of St. Cloud. Mary passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family and friends, on Thursday, May 16, 2024 after a brief battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

The Most Reverend Patrick M. Neary C.S.C. will preside. Burial will take place at Seven Dolors Parish Cemetery in Millerville.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and after 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday both at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. and the rosary will be prayed at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Cathedral.

Mary was born on October 16, 1947 in Gilman, Minnesota to Alex and Bea (Brand) Wolak. She graduated from St. Cloud State University with a BA in Elementary Education. On June 24, 1972, she married Greg Kuhn at St. Stephen Catholic Church in St. Stephen. Throughout her earlier years, Mary was employed as a teacher, librarian and liturgical musician in many communities across the state. Mary has devoted the last 10 years of her life to the formation of The Order of Suffering Hearts having published a series of books, Messages from Heaven.

Mary’s relationship to Jesus was the most important to her. She lived by the motto, “Lead us, Lord, to do your will, not ours.” Mary focused her life on helping to save souls.

She is survived by her husband of almost 52 years, Greg; children, Fr. Aaron Kuhn of Wadena, Fr. Matthew Kuhn of Alexandria, DeAnna (Michael) Parks of Missouri; grandchildren, Daniella, Meghan, Natalie and Justin; 10 siblings, Deacon John (Judy) Wolak, Terese (Rick) Gillitzer, Ralph Wolak, Elizabeth Andreucci (Ralph Massenberg), Mark (Julie) Wolak, Giles Wolak, Margi Mattfeld, Eva (Richard) Reed, Amy (Russell) Jowers, Roseann Wolak (Michael Gass); and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two miscarried children, John and Ann.

Donations to The Order of Suffering Hearts are preferred in lieu of flowers.

A heartfelt thank you to the St. Cloud Hospital, CentraCare Hospice and all those who have provided care and prayerful support.