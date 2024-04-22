Marilyn Theresa (Wicker) Hendrickson, 79, Sauk Rapids

June 19, 1944 - April 21, 2024

A Celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Marilyn Theresa (Wicker) Hendrickson, 79, who passed away peacefully on April 21, 2024 at Good Shepherd Cottages in Sauk Rapids. Marilyn will be laid to rest near her parents at Holy Cross Cemetery, Onamia, MN in a private ceremony at a later date.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Saturday at the funeral home.

Marilyn was born June 19, 1944 in Brockway Township. She was third of five children of Frank Joseph and Zita Ida (Imholte) Wicker. Marilyn attended Cathedral High School and began her family at a young age. Marilyn took pride in working as a waitress for many years to provide for her boys often stating that her boss would choose her to do catering jobs because she worked tirelessly.

Marilyn’s creativity was a hallmark of who she was. She taught ceramics in her home and dedicated space to her own business Marilyn’s Crafts. Marilyn often stated that others requested she paint the eyes on their projects as she did them so well. When grandchildren visited, they were allowed to choose a ceramic figurine to paint. A true talent, there was nothing she could not make and it was always fun to see what her latest projects entailed from stained glass, jewelry, quilting and embroidery. Her painting skills carried over to realism of wildlife not just cute holiday decorations. After meeting Carman, they would work together to create birdhouses and flower benches.

Marilyn had a zest for life and made friends easily. In her home there was always old-time country music playing and she enjoyed many county music festivals, trips to Branson, Graceland and Las Vegas with family and friends. Always loving camping in the motorhome, a trip to the casino, floating down a river or dropping a line in the lake Marilyn was also very content to just read a good Harlequin romance novel.

Marilyn played hostess to most Christmas’ having up to 30 people coming and going and always serving her amazing dressing and having ice cream buckets full of cookies. She will be remembered by the twinkle in her bright blue eyes and feisty personality.

Marilyn is survived by her husband, Carman of 40 years; sons, Todd Butenhoff (Lori Johnson) of St Cloud, Thomas (Carla) Butenhoff of Rogers, Troy (Tammy Torkelson) Coleman of St Cloud; step-sons, Dale Hendrickson of Foley, David (Collette) Hendrickson of Foley and Scott (Mary) Hendrickson of St Cloud. Marilyn had 13 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren; brother, Robert (Marie) of Rouge River, OR; sisters, Joyce (Chuck) of Littleton, CO, Karen (Gary) of St Cloud; and many nieces and nephews.

Marilyn is proceeded in death by her parents; and brother and sister -in-law, James and Madeline Wicker.