May 1, 1953 - April 14, 2024

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Karen Marie Gruber, age 70 of Lake Poinsett, South Dakota and formerly of St. Cloud, Minnesota will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 2, 2024 at Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church in Saint Cloud, MN. Reverend Derek Wiechmann and Reverend Robert Harren will officiate. Private Burial will take place at a later date.

On Wednesday, May 1, 2024 (Karen’s 1st Heavenly Birthday), visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Daniel Funeral Home in Saint Cloud with parish prayers beginning at 4:00 PM. Visitation will continue after 10:00 AM on Thursday at the Church.

Karen was born in Saint Cloud, Minnesota on May 1, 1953 to Adolph and Margaret (Donnay) Hesse. Heaven gained a strong angel on April 14, 2024 when Karen passed away peacefully at home following an incredibly challenging and courageous 4-year battle with ovarian cancer. A true teal warrior contributing to the pursuit of a cure in the most difficult of ways.

Growing up in Cold Spring, Karen developed a love of music. She played French horn in the ROCORI marching band and twirled baton for their color guard. Karen was a very talented piano player, playing the organ at Church for her parish, Saint Boniface. As a young adult, she learned to play acoustic guitar and had aspirations later in retirement to learn to play harp.

Karen graduated from ROCORI High School in 1971, starting college at Saint Cloud State University. She married Rick Sikorski in 1973 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Karen moved back to Minnesota starting a family with sons, Shawn and Ryan, and daughter, Tina. Karen married the love of her life (“her Rock”), James Gruber, on December 9, 1988 in Saint Cloud, Minnesota. She was blessed to add his two sons, Ryan and Joey, to her life. Karen and Jim then welcomed their son, Michael.

Karen developed a passion for the accounting profession working as a CPA in the Saint Cloud area for 25 years, and absolutely loved working with her clients. Karen was also dedicated to her volunteer work on the Freedom Flight Board through VFW 428. Upon retirement, Karen and Jim moved to Lake Poinsett in South Dakota fulfilling a childhood dream to design her own lake home. Karen later started a second career at South Dakota State University in the Office of Grants and Contracts where she truly enjoyed her work and her colleagues.

Karen and Jim began snowbirding in 2015, spending winters in Florida enjoying the sun, friendships, and each other. They transitioned back to spending all their time at Lake Poinsett in spring of 2020. Karen enjoyed welcoming family and friends to the Lake to build memories, she was a fiercely loyal friend to those who mattered most in her orbit. Karen adored spending time with her grandchildren and cherished time spent attending a wide variety of their school and sporting events.

Karen is survived by her loving husband, James Gruber, Lake Poinsett, SD; many close friends; brothers: Allen Hesse (Kay Brynildson), San Simeon, CA; Mark Hesse, Kimball; Michael Hesse (Lynn), Waite Park; and John Hesse (Vicky), Saint Cloud; children: Shawn Sikorski, Denver, CO; Ryan Sikorski, Brookings, SD; Ryan Gruber (Sarah), Brandon, SD; Tina (Michael) Kurzhals, Sartell; Joey Gruber, Sauk Rapids; and Michael Gruber (Sarah) Sartell; daughter-in-law, Shannon Lucio, Lakewood, CO; 10 beloved grandchildren: Shana Sikorski (Lakewood, CO); Gracie, Abby, Emma, and Brooke Gruber (Brandon, SD); Mason and Merrick Kurzhals (Sartell); and Roland, Henry, and David Gruber (Sartell); and their black lab, Nelson.

Karen was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Hesse; father, Adolph Hesse; mother-in-law, Clara Gruber; father-in-law, Roland Gruber; and brother-in-law, Donald Gruber.