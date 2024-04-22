Daniel A. Zabinski, 90, St. Cloud

February 2, 1934 - April 20, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Daniel A. Zabinski, 90, of St. Cloud will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2024 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Daniel passed away peacefully with family by his side on Saturday, April 20, 2024 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Reverend Brady Keller will officiate. Entombment will take place at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum, St. Cloud.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Friday at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Daniel was born on February 2, 1934 in St. Cloud to the late John and Veronica (Butkowski) Zabinski. He lived in St. Cloud most of his life and was employed as a machinist for D.W. Onan Company in Minneapolis, retiring in 1997. Daniel married Effie L. Pietron on October 16, 1971 in St. Cloud. He was a member of St. Peter’s Parish, St. Cloud Eagles Aerie #622 and ABC Bowling Association.

Daniel was an avid fisherman and bowler. He also enjoyed trips to the casino and visiting with family.

He is survived by his children, Vicki (Mike) Attenberger of St. Peter, Scott (Kim) of Vernon Center; four grandchildren, Angela (Abe), Ryan (Laura), Spencer (fiancé Tisha), and Shawna (Paul); eight great grandchildren; siblings, Marie Skaja of Sauk Rapids, Larry of Paynesville; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Effie in 2013; and siblings, Alois, Eleanor Fandel, Leona Skaja, Monica Carroll, Claude, Tony and Elmer.

Memorials are preferred.