Dennis J. Wilson, 79, St. Cloud

December 13, 1944 - April 11, 2024

A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 21, 2024, at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud for Dennis J. Wilson, age 79, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2024, at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Dennis was born on December 13, 1944, to Woodrow and Eleanor (Vaith) Wilson in Austin, Minnesota. He grew up in Grand Forks, North Dakota, and St. Cloud. He graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1962. Dennis was united in marriage to Jo Ann Milhaupt in 1966 in St. Cloud. Dennis worked as an Art Teacher for 30 years; working in both Plainview and St. Cloud. In his professional field, he enjoyed painting and pottery. His co-workers and students always remembered Dennis for his ability to connect with and entertain people.

Dennis was a loving husband and father who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, trike-bike rides, and attending Summer Time by George. Dennis loved animals, especially the many dogs and cats he owned as pets and for Quarter Horses, which he owned and rode throughout his life. He will be remembered for his love of McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets, his wonderful sense of humor, and for the many aliases which-he developed, including, “Inigo Montoya”, “Norman Borlaug”, “Gilmore Trotts” and “Lance Pureheart”.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Jo Ann; children, Bill (Mary) and Michael; brother, John (Ann) of Wisconsin; sister, Kate (Terry) DuArt of Tennessee; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Dennis is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Marlyn (Carrol) Graves.

A special thank you to the staff of the St. Cloud Hospital for their loving and compassionate care of Dennis.

Due to family allergies, in-lieu-of flowers, memorials are preferred.