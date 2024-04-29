LeRoy M. Forney, 92, St. Joseph

February 25, 1932 - April 26, 2024

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 3, 2024 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph for LeRoy M. Forney, age 92, of St. Joseph, who passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Friday, April 26, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Brad Jenniges, OSB will officiate. Burial of the urn will be in the St. Joseph Parish Cemetery in St. Joseph.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2024 and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday, all at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Heritage Hall in St. Joseph.

Roy was born on February 25, 1932 to Frank and Mabel (Buell) Forney in Baudette, Minnesota. He grew up in the Baudette area and attended Baudette High School. In 1951 he entered into the United States Air Force and honorably served his country from 1951 until 1954. During his time in the Air Force, he was stationed in Kent, England, North Africa, Germany and France. Upon his return home, he was united in marriage to Lois A. Charlton on April 16, 1956 in Minneapolis. Shortly after their marriage, Roy attended and graduated from the University of Minnesota with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business. In September of 1971, Roy, Lois and their three daughters moved to St. Joseph. Roy and Lois owned and operated Tri-County Parts Supply (NAPA Auto Parts) store in St. Cloud until his retirement in 2000. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, the Baudette V.F.W Post #723, the Baudette American Legion Post #217 and the Baudette Moose Lodge #742.

Roy was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who loved to spend time with his family and friends. In his free time, he enjoyed traveling, photography, spending time with his pets, going for pontoon rides, playing cribbage and other games and watching the Minnesota Vikings. A selfless individual, Roy was affectionately known as the “Neighborhood Grandpa”, often helping neighbors with projects or just enjoying a beer together. Roy also loved to tell stories and joke with others, especially with his nieces and nephews when he would tell them he was “their best-looking uncle.” He will be remembered for his hospitality, kindness and wonderful sense of humor.

He is survived by his daughters, Rebecca (Troy) Frank of St. Cloud, Terri (Gary) Heinen of Cold Spring and Karen (Steve) Van Mullem of Fort Pierre, SD; grandchildren, Shawn (Hannah) Heinen, Aaron Heinen, Katarina Frank and Logan Frank; great-granddaughter, Mia Heinen; sisters, Onata Harter and LaVonne Wuertz, both of California; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; loving wife of 48 years, Lois; brothers, Ray, Don, Irving (Fran) and Jay (Vernette) Sherwold and Joseph (Helene) and Marvin Forney.

A special thank you to all of Roy’s neighbors, especially Jon and Kelly Siegel and their children Max and Macie for their loving and compassionate care of LeRoy over the years.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Tri-County Humane Society or the Salvation Army.