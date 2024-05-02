Evelyn A. “Evie” Otremba, 95, St. Cloud

March 15, 1929 - May 1, 2024

Evelyn A. “Evie” Otremba, beloved Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at Quiet Oaks Hospice at age 95, surrounded by her children.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, St. Cloud. Reverend Jeremy Ploof will officiate. Burial will take place at Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Evie was born on March 15, 1929, at St. Nicholas, Minnesota, the 14th of 15 children of Margaret (Boeckman) Stommes and Nicholas Stommes. She graduated from the one-room country school house near St. Nicholas. In her late teens, Evie worked at the JC Penney store in downtown St. Cloud. One day in late 1947, she noticed a young man looking at her from the entrance to her department. Dick Otremba, who also worked at Penney’s and had recently returned from serving in the Navy during WW II, asked her for a date three separate times before she agreed to go out with him on New Years Eve 1947. Evelyn Stommes and Richard Otremba were united in holy matrimony June 2, 1949, at Holy Angels Church in St. Cloud. Evie and Dick raised five children in St. Cloud.

As their children grew, Evie volunteered in her church and community in a variety of ways: when her daughters joined Blue Birds and Campfire Girls, she was a group leader. Her Catholic faith was extremely important to her. She prayed the Rosary daily. The Otremba family belonged to St. Peter’s Parish. Evie taught CCD classes at the school and helped prepare funeral dinners at church; she was a member of the Legion of Mary, the Daughters of Isabella and the church mission group. In later years, she delivered Meals on Wheels, volunteered at Birthline and the Catholic Charities food shelf. She was a lifetime member of the VFW #428 Auxiliary.

Evie and Dick enjoyed many years of old-time dancing. Over the years, she also enjoyed golfing, bowling, gardening, sewing, baking, reading, crossword puzzles, playing cards, and walking. From 1966 to 1980, she worked at the Gold Bond stamp redemption center downtown. She enjoyed following the Vikings, Twins, and Timberwolves. She especially enjoyed visiting with family and friends, but most of all with her Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren.

Evie is survived by her children: Duane of St. Cloud, Keith “Butch” of Maple Grove; Mary (Jim) Willis of St. Cloud, Sandy (Gene) Dankbar of Plymouth; grandchildren: Ryan (Nicole) Willis of St. Joseph, Abby (Nate) Schuft of Sartell, Steve Dankbar of Eagan, Melissa (Michael) Peitz of St. Louis Park; great-grandchildren, Lucas, Breanna, and Mackenzi Schuft, Rylee and Taylor Willis, Owen Peitz; sister, Rita (Rich) Feddema of Sartell; and MANY nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; son, Ronald; parents; and 13 siblings.

A heartfelt thank you to Quiet Oaks Hospice and CentraCare Hospice for their compassionate care.

Memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House or CentraCare Hospice.