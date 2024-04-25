Donald J. Dumais, 74, Sartell

January 19, 1950 - April 24, 2024

Donald John Dumais age 74 of Sartell, died peacefully Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at his home, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Memorial services will be held at 11:30 A.M. on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at the First United Methodist Church in Sartell, MN. Visitation will start at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at First United Methodist Church. The services will be live streamed on the First United Methodist Website. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Donald was born on January 19, 1950, in Warroad, Minnesota, the son of Donald “Chick” and Peggy (Ammerman) Dumais. In 1953 his family moved to Silver Bay, MN where he was raised and graduated from high school in 1968.

Don was an excellent high school hockey and tennis player who received a hockey scholarship to the University of Minnesota. He earned his B.S. Degree in Sociology in 1972 and MA in Sociology from North Dakota State University in 1981. A proud life-long educator, he taught one year at Fergus Falls High School and sixteen years at Fargo North High School, eleven years at Fargo South High School, and fourteen years at Desert Vista High School in Phoenix, Arizona. His classes were very popular as he sprinkled a lot of humor into each day and truly loved working with his students. Don also taught Sociology as an adjunct at North Dakota State University for 15 years and at Rio Salado College for 22 years.

Don enjoyed watching football, even the Vikings and Gophers. He and Melinda loved going to movies on the big screen, but he was more of an action movie fan than Melinda. He often told her that he would like the Hallmark movie channel banned. To keep mentally sharp, Don did crossword puzzles, read novels, and followed politics.

He said his own grandfather Fred was his first best friend and taught him how to love. He demonstrated his special kind of love to everyone, his family, friends, students and even strangers.

Don often said that he had a great life and God had bestowed upon him his blessing. In his own words, “Don’t cry or mourn for me, for I had a great run at this thing called life. Instead, think of something I may have said to you or something we did together that had made us laugh. Laugh about it and when you’re done laughing, laugh some more, because laughter and humor is one of God’s greatest gifts to us!”

Don is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Melinda, as well as his step-son Brian (Heidi); grandsons Anders and Soren; step-daughter, Allison, grandsons Joseph, Christian and Max and great grandchildren Liam and Lily. He loved being the doting “Papa” and had a very special relationship with Christian, who he helped raise from birth through high school. He is also survived by his brothers John (Teresa) Dumais and Bob Dumais; sisters Denise (Bryan) Hansen and Mary Mattila; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chick and Peggy; and brother Frank Dumais.