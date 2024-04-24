Caroline O. Schoenleben, 93, Waite Park

November 9, 1930 - April 20, 2024

Caroline O. Schoenleben, age 93, of Waite Park passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2024 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home, Sauk Rapids.

Funeral Services for Caroline Schoenleben will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, April 29, 2024 at Joy Christian Center, St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00pm on Sunday, April 28, 2024 and one hour prior to the service at Joy Christian Center. Burial will be in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud.

Caroline was born on November 9, 1930 in Paynesville, MN to Emil and Lydia (Haag) Kelm. She was united in marriage to Delroy Schoenleben on July 6, 1949 at the Paynesville, Evangelical Free Church. Their marriage of 74 years was blessed with 6 children. Caroline enjoyed baking, bird watching, playing the accordion, gardening, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She and Delroy directed both jail and nursing home ministry for over 63 years. She was a charter member of Joy Christian Center and has been active in the church since it opened in 1991.

Caroline is survived by her husband Delroy of Waite Park; children, Marlan (Ruth) Schoenleben of Anchorage, AK, Curt Schoenleben of Sartell, Calvin (Coleen) Schoenleben of St. Cloud, Jim (Sue) Schoenleben of Sauk Rapids, Jeff (Barbie) Schoenleben of Tucson, AZ, and Sue (Dave) Ronning of Alexandria; sister, Marlene (Clarence) Birr of St. Joseph, 14 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Marcella Birr and Adeline Snyder, and daughter-in-law, Jan Schoenleben.