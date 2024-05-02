Michael Mark Lynch, 73, St. Cloud

September 17, 1950 - May 1, 2024

Michael Mark Lynch, 73, of St. Cloud, MN passed away with his family by his side on May 1, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A memorial service will be held at the Benson Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 8th at 11:00 AM. Rev. Derek Wiechmann will officiate. Visitation will be held at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Michael was born on September 17, 1950 in Brainerd, MN to Mark and Evelyn Lynch. He married the love of his life Marie J. Richter on August 4, 1974 in St. Cloud. He worked for the Minnesota Highway Patrol and Quebecor as an information technologist. He enjoyed broadcasting HAM radio, old cars, and spending precious moments with his granddaughters. Michael was strong-willed, humorous, caring, and his girls’ ultimate protector.

His wife, Marie; daughter, Megan Lynch; granddaughters, Madison and Sophia Lutz; sister-in-laws, Carol Gaetz, Delores Richter, Kathy Richter; brother-in-laws, Bernie Klejeski, John Gaetz; nieces and nephews, Angela Klejeski, Ryan Gaetz, Nicholas Gaetz, Cara Fischer, Erich Richter, Kayla Thor, and Jared Richter survive Michael. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Elizabeth Klejeski.