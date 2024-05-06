Barbara Jean Sell, 76, Sartell

January 25, 1948 - May 4, 2024

Barbara Jean Sell, 76, of Sartell, MN passed away peacefully at Edgewood Assisted Living in Sartell. A memorial service will be held at Benson Funeral Home on Friday, May 10, at 12:00 PM. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, Pastor Stephanie Christoffels will officiate.

Barbara was born on January 25, 1948 to Sylvester and Margaret (Dunlap) Weiss in St. Paul, MN. She graduated from Johnson High School, St. Paul in 1966. She went on to Anoka-Ramsey Junior College and finished her education at Rasmussen School of Business. Barbara met her former husband, Norman E. Sell while attending Rasmussen, they married in 1970 and were blessed with 3 children. She enjoyed crafting, reading, watching HGTV and Hallmark, cooking, cross-stitching, and bingo. She battled with a deteriorating illness since 2017, and her family supported her throughout the journey.

She is survived by her daughters, Megan (Sam Callegari) Sell, Jennifer (Bret) Matzke; son, Stephen (Nicole) Sell; brother, James (Jean) Weiss; grandchildren, Joshua, Jacob, Noah, Ella, Araeya, Hannah; and many nieces and nephews. Barbara is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Skip Weiss, Raymond Weiss, Michael Weiss; and sisters, Mary Jo Bisczkowsi and Frances Korlath.

Memorials are preffered to be donated to: https://www.givemn.org/organization/national-kidney-foundation-serving-minnesota and namimn.org.