Kathleen L. Olson, 91, St. Cloud

October 25, 1932 - June 29, 2024

Kathleen L. Olson, age 91, of St. Cloud, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2024 at St. Benedict’s Sr. Community.

Funeral services will be on Friday, August 2nd at 2:00 PM at Atonement Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.

Kathleen was born on October 25, 1932 in Erskine, MN to Herman and Clara (Sannes) Jacobson. After graduation from Gilbert High School she attended St. Olaf College where she graduated in 1954 earning bachelor’s degrees in English and Latin. She later earned a master’s degree in Library Science from St. Cloud State University. Kathleen was married to Noel Olson on June 18, 1954 in Ada, MN. Throughout their lives Kathleen and Noel lived in a several communities, including Tucson, AZ; Fertile, Virginia, Morris and St. Cloud, MN; as well as Sioux Falls, SD. Kathleen worked as a librarian at Apollo High School from 1975-1984 later at the Sioux Falls College, and Sioux Falls Public Library. She enjoyed cooking, entertaining, traveling, reading, gardening, and watching sports with Noel. Kathleen loved being around people and was blessed with the ability to talk to anyone about anything. She became a 2nd mom to all of her girls friends and took interest in others, connecting quickly and touching many lives in quiet ways.

Survivors include; daughters, Julia Olson of St. Cloud, MN; and Carole (Tim) Kerkaert of Marshall, MN; grandson, Decker Kerkaert; and sister, Dorothy (Mike) Simpson of Minneapolis, MN.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Noel Olson on May 10, 2019; and daughter, Patricia Lynn Olson on August 18, 1975.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Ecumen St. Benedict’s Senior Community and CentraCare Hospice for the wonderful care they provided Kathleen.

Memorials are preferred to the St. Cloud Public Library.