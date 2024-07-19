April 9, 1946 - July 7, 2024

attachment-Archie Scheleck loading...

Archie Anthony Scheleck, 78, St. Cloud, MN, passed away unexpectedly on July 7, 2024 in St. Cloud, MN.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Archie was born April 9, 1946 in Canby, MN to Clarence and Victoria (Popowski) Scheleck. He married Judy Scheleck on September 21, 1967 in Dawson, MN. Together they farmed for 12 years in Southwestern Minnesota. Archie farmed most of his life, then he worked for Menards and Walmart in St. Cloud.

Archie enjoyed gardening and growing flowers, and his beloved puppies, Fluffy and Lexi.

Survivors include children, Caryn (Terry) Nelson of Rice, MN; Cathy (Ross) Scofield of St. Cloud, MN; Ryan Scheleck of St. Cloud MN; grandchildren, Kassee Nelson, Blake Patnoe, Abby (Jordan) Carriveau, Emilie (Devon) Vizecky, Luke (Taylor) Schofield, Addyson Scheleck; and great grandchildren, Brayden Robinson, Bentley Robinson, Bryson Robinson, Allison Patnoe, Briella Patnoe, Erika Patnoe, Jaxson Carriveau and Sawyer Carriveau; sisters, Loretta (Darrel) Johnson of Pipestone, MN, Dorothy Schroeder of Ivanhoe, MN, brother-in-law Manny Mendez, sister-in-law Josie (Scott) Mattson; numerous nieces and nephews that he loved dearly; his friend Julie, and Lexi and Fluffy his beloved dogs.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Scheleck, his parents, Clarence and Victoria (Popowski) Scheleck, and his beloved grandson, Jeremiah Scofield, his sister, Diane Mendez, niece Lori Schroeder, and brother-in-law Leonard Schroeder.