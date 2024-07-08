Milo A. Marklowitz, 88, Sauk Rapids

November 2, 1935 - July 6, 2024

Milo A. Marklowitz, 88, of Sauk Rapids, MN passed away peacefully at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center on July 6, 2024. A gathering of family friends will take place on Saturday, July 20, 2024 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Love of Christ Lutheran Church, St. Cloud.

Milo A. Marklowitz was born on November 2, 1935 to Fred and Lydia (Stern) Marklowitz in Clearwater, MN. He joined the United States Army on October 7, 1955 and served for 2 years out of Fort Sill, OK. He married the love of his life, Ida VanVickle, on August 9, 1958 at Popple Creek Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids. They were blessed with five children. Milo worked as a diesel mechanic at Ruan Leasing Company and was a member of the Clearwater Legion Post #323. He enjoyed reading tractor magazines, going to tractor shows, four wheeling and listening to old country music; most of all, Milo loved being with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Lydia; stepmother, Bernice; daughter, Pennie Post; grandchildren, Zach and Brendan; brothers and stepbrothers, Glen, Norman, Donald, Marlin, Darell, George and Fritz; and his stepsister, Doreen.

Milo is survived by his wife of 65 years, Ida Marklowitz of Sauk Rapids; son, Wayne (Shannon) Marklowitz, of Clear Lake; daughters, Vanessa (Chuck) Leyk of Waite Park, Juanita (Vernon) Hechtel of St. Augusta, and Connie (Bob) Dukowitz of Clearwater; sister, Arlene Hetrick; 17 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild.

A special thank you to the St. Cloud VA staff for their incredible care.