Wayne A. Olson, 69, St. Cloud

January 24, 1955 – June 28, 2024

attachment-Wayne Olson loading...

Wayne A. Olson, age 69, of St. Cloud, departed this life on Friday, June 28, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital Trauma Center.

In honoring Wayne’s wishes no services will be held.

Wayne was born on January 24, 1955 in Starbuck, MN to Orville and Lucille (Overson) Olson. He met Robbin Ferry in 1983, they were married on June 14, 1985 in Anoka, MN and just celebrated their 39th anniversary. Wayne worked for many years as a forklift mechanic. In 2015 he became the Property Specialist for the Girl Scouts of America (MN/WI), Camp Singing Hills in Waterville, MN. He provided many improvements to Camp Singing Hills and many other Girl Scout camps throughout MN. Wayne took great pride in always going the extra mile to do his part in making each campers stay as special as possible. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, researching cars and going for test drives, sports, especially football, and fur babies (loosing his last one, Mini on May 31st). Wayne’s family is extremely thankful for every day of the last 14 years they have had with him since his first aneurism. He loved Fridays, even more so since retiring in 2023.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Robbin; daughter, Margie (Tony) Kuykendall; son, Alan Olson; step-daughter, Rhonda (Ben) Lemke; son, Tom (Chris) Olson sisters, Karen (Bob) Swenson and RoseAnn (Tom) Rhuland; Joyce (Jeff) Mix, and Evie (Hugh) Olson; brother, Ken (Donna) Olson; 7 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren, 3 Godchildren; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great-nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Lucille; brother, John Olson; sisters, Betty Olson, and Mary Johnson.