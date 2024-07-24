Clara E. Hall Czech, 89, Sauk Rapids

February 26, 1935 - July 22, 2024

Funeral services celebrating the life of Clara Czech, 89, will be at 11:00am on Saturday July 27th, at the Trinity Lutheran Church, Sauk Rapids. Visitation will proceed the service from 10:00-11:00am.

Clara passed away peacefully on Monday, July 22nd at home. Reverend Levi Willms will officiate. Burial will be in the Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Clara was born on February 26,1935 in Steelman, Saskatchewan, Canada to Gottfried and Bertha (Gisbrecht) Pilantz.

Survivors include children, Peggy Hall of Avon, Penny Dunn of New Brighton, Susan Bechtold of St. Cloud, Tony (Brenda) Hall of St. Cloud, Karla (Bruce) Benoit of Cold Spring, 17 Dearly loved grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Sister Vera Forner of St. Joseph and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents; brothers Eddie and Ernie Pilantz, son Michael Hall, spouses Thomas E Hall and George R Czech.

Special thanks to CentraCare Hospice.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Trinity Lutheran Church, Sauk Rapids.

May she rest in peace.