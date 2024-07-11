April 4, 1936 – July 5, 2024

attachment-Margaret Mandernach loading...

The Eucharist of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2024, at the Sacred Heart Chapel, Saint Benedict’s Monastery, St. Joseph, Minn., for Sister Margaret (Mildred) Mandernach, who died on July 5, 2024, at Saint Scholastica Convent, St. Cloud, Minn. Burial of cremated remains will be in the monastery cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Benson Funeral Home. Friends may call at Saint Scholastica Convent on Friday, July 19, for a Prayer Service at 3 p.m. followed by visitation until 4:15 p.m., or for a Vigil Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at Saint Benedict’s Monastery. Visitation continues at 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral on July 20.

Margaret Mandernach was born April 4, 1936, to Peter and Catherine (Lieser) Mandernach in St. Martin, Minn. She was the seventh child in her family, having six brothers and six sisters. She attended District #22 Public Grade School in St. Martin and St. Francis High School in Little Falls, Minn. Margaret entered Saint Benedict’s Monastery on September 12, 1956, was received into the novitiate as Sister Mildred on June 18, 1957, made first monastic profession on July 11, 1958, and made perpetual monastic profession on July 11, 1961. She returned to her baptismal name in 1991 and celebrated her Golden Jubilee in 2008 and her 60th jubilee in 2018.

S. Margaret earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education with minors in English and philosophy at the College of Saint Benedict, St. Joseph. She also attended St. Cloud State University, St. Cloud; Saint John’s University, Collegeville, Minn.; and Bemidji State University, Bemidji, Minn. At the College of St. Catherine in St. Paul, Minn., she received a certificate for studies in religious education. S. Margaret completed Clinical Pastoral Education at Fairview Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn., and in Watertown, S.D. She also earned a master’s degree in theological studies at the Jesuit School of Theology at Berkeley, Calif.

S. Margaret served in elementary education at St. Mary’s Cathedral Grade School and St. John Cantius in St. Cloud, St. Ann’s in Wadena, Minn., and St. Joseph Parish School, St. Joseph. From 1975–1983, she worked in parish ministry and religious education in Ortonville, Minn., and from 1983–1985, she was director of faith formation and a pastoral associate in Raymond, Minn., and Clara City, Minn. She served as parish elementary religious education director in St. Michael, Minn., from 1985–1993. Following this, she served as director of religious education at St. Hubert’s Parish in Chanhassen, Minn.; as director of hospitality and volunteers at St. Paul Priory in Maplewood, Minn.; and as director of elementary faith formation at St. Joseph Parish in Hopkins, Minn. In 2003, S. Margaret moved to Saint Scholastica Convent where she served as receptionist and assisted the sisters in various community services. She moved to Saint Benedict’s Monastery in 2013 and worked in mission advancement and community service, returning to SSC in 2020.

S. Margaret is survived by the members of her Benedictine community; her brothers, Cyril of St. Martin, Minn., and John (Dianne) of Shoreview, Minn.; and her sisters, Sisters Leonore and Mary Mandernach of Saint Benedict’s Monastery, and Lillian of St. Cloud, along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Joseph (+Monica), Albert, Brother Robert, OSC, and Brother Michael,CSPX; and her sisters, Teresa (+Albert) Dingmann and LaVerne Mandernach.