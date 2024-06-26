Kevin Lawrence Evens, 62, St. Joseph

July 19, 1961 - June 23, 2024

Kevin Lawrence Evens, age 62, passed away on June 23, 2024.

Kevin was born on July 19, 1961 in Saint Cloud, Minnesota to Lorraine and Andrew Evens. He met the love of his life, JoAnn Hennen, at the age of 15 and married on June 12, 1982. They enjoyed their time together competing in dart leagues, boating, fishing and camping.

Kevin dedicated many years of his life to his work, leaving a lasting impact in each role he took on and great friendships along the way. His professional journey included roles at Fingerhut, Creative Memories, Toppan Merril and District 742. Kevin was a member of the Saint Cloud Eagles 622.

Kevin loved to watch and cheer on the MN Twins and Vikings. If there was loose paper around the house it would likely be filled with Kevin’s doodles and drawings, chances are sitting next to a knot that he just perfected tying. He jumped at every opportunity to throw bags, watch a movie, or try a new brand of bourbon. He loved spending time in the kitchen making homemade pizzas, hoagie buns and the ‘perfect’ mashed potatoes. But the thing he loved most was getting to share these things with his family and friends.

Family was the cornerstone of Kevin's life. He cherished moments spent with his wife, JoAnn, and found great joy in the laughter and adventures shared with his children, Katie (Billy) Fritz and Mitchel (Erica) Evens. Kevin's legacy continues through his grandchildren, Carson and Logan Fritz and Lucy Evens, who brought him immeasurable pride and happiness. He also leaves behind his sister, Shirley (Mel) Walz, sister-in-law Gwen (Floyd) Evens, and sister-in-law, Margie Evens.

Kevin was preceded in death by his mother, Lorraine Evens, father, Andrew Evens, his brothers, Orville, Alvin, David, and Floyd, and his grandson, Maxwell Evens.

A Celebration of Life will be held in honor of Kevin on Friday, July 19th, from 4-7pm at Millstream Park in Saint Joseph, MN to celebrate his life, share favorite memories and maybe even enjoy an ice-cold Budweiser (Kevin’s favorite drink of choice).