Eugene N. “Gene” Loehlein, 89, St. Cloud

Eugene N. “Gene” Loehlein, age 89, of St. Cloud passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at his home with his daughters by his side.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 8, 2024 at St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church in Luxemburg. Visitation will be one hour prior to mass at Mary Hall.. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Eugene was born on August 3, 1934 in Albany, MN to Valentine and Katherine (Karst) Loehlein. He graduated from the Albany High School and served in the U.S. Army for two years. Gene married Theresa M. Barthel on February 7, 1959 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony, Minnesota. He worked at Waldorf for several years and for Art Harren Construction as a carpenter until his retirement. Gene enjoyed cribbage, shooting pool, woodworking, and visiting casinos with his wife, who he was primary caregiver to for 26 years.

Gene is survived by his children, Debbie (Mark) Ramsdell of St. Cloud, and Bev (Matt) Ritzer of St. Augusta; grandchildren, Matthew (Alyssa) Ramsdell and Christina (Josh) Geidel, Dan (Steph) Loch, Nic Loch, and Heidi Loch; great-granddaughter Abigail Ramsdell; and brothers, Richard (Pat) Loehlein of Roseville, Leroy Loehlein of Roseville, and Jerry (Delphine) Loehlein of St. Stephen.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Theresa; brother, Melvin; sister, Arlene Rohe; and sister-in-law, Alverna Loehlein.

The family would like to extend a special Thank You to the staff of CentraCare Hospice for the compassionate care they gave Gene.