Sally A. VanVickle, 76, St. Cloud

October 31, 1947 - May 16, 2024

Sally Ann VanVickle, age 76, of St. Cloud, passed away after a brief battle with cancer on Thursday, May 16, 2024 at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM on Monday, May 20, 2024 at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN and one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be in the North Star Cemetery.

Sally was born on October 31, 1947 in St. Cloud, MN to Floyd and Rose (Walter) VanVickle. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Sauk Rapids. Sally worked as a clerk typist in rehabilitation services at the reformatory and later at St. Cloud Technical and Community College. She was a generous and caring mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt who would do anything she could for her family. As the oldest of 10 kids she loved being together with her family and watching out for them. Sally enjoyed attending sports and other events for her grandson, and nieces and nephews as well as cooking, casino trips, and quilting.

Sally is survived by her daughter, Amy VanVickle of Sauk Rapids; grandson, Joseph VanVickle of Sauk Rapids; siblings, Sharon VanVickle of St. Cloud, MN; Susan VanVickle of St. Cloud, MN; Shelley (Dave) Jehoich of Clear Lake, MN; Steve VanVickle of St. Cloud, MN; Sheila (Terry) Finberg of St. Cloud, MN; Timothy VanVickle of St. Cloud, MN; Shirley (Dan) Nelson of St. Cloud, MN; and nieces, nephews, great niece and great nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sandra VanVickle, and brother, Thomas VanVickle.