Bryan David Sarver, 77, St. Cloud

March 26, 1947 - May 2, 2024

Bryan David Sarver, age 77, of St. Cloud, MN died on May 2, 2024 at the St. Cloud, VA Medical Center.

Private graveside services will be held at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.

Bryan was born on March 26, 1947 in Kalamazoo, MI where he was adopted by William and Barbara (Kirkland) Sarver and later moved to St. Cloud, MN. He graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School. Bryan served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a gifted salesman, working for Goodman Co. for many years. Bryan was an avid sub-par golfer and always up for a good laugh, a game of cribbage and some good music blasting through the house.

Bryan is survived by his best friend, Cathie; children, Sam, Brent, Ryan, and Amanda; and 5 grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents Bill and Barbara and Sister, Judy.