I. Jane Leyk, 95, St. Cloud

September 23, 1928 - March 8, 2024

I. Jane Leyk, age 95 died March 8, 2024 at Quiet Oaks Hospice, St. Augusta, MN.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the St. Augusta American Legion Post 621 on April 27, 2024 from 2:00 to 6:00 PM. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery at a later date. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Jane was born September 23, 1928 to Charles and Inez (Randall) Ayer. Jane married Daniel Leyk, Sr. on June 14, 1947 at Riverside Presbyterian Church, Sartell, MN. She was employed by J. C. Penney, XCEL Optical and Warehouse Market.

Survivors include son and daughters, Daniel Leyk Jr., Sauk Rapids; Deborah Graham, Avon; Dayna (Marty) Malinen, St. Cloud; Denise (Mark) Bromenschenkel, St. Augusta; 10 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; and 8 great great grandchildren.

Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Leyk, Sr., parents and 5 brothers and sisters.