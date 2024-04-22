Dr. Chester W. “Chet” Buckley, 94, St. Cloud

January 19, 1930 - April 19, 2024

Services will be held at a later date for Dr. Chester W. “Chet” Buckley, 94, of St. Cloud. Chet passed away on Friday, April 19, 2024 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids.

Chet was born on January 19, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois to Chester and Stella Buckley. He graduated from Fenger High School in Chicago, then went on to play basketball and receive a B.A. Degree from South Dakota State College in Brookings. In 1957, he received a Master of Physical Education Degree from Colorado State College, Greeley and in 1967 a Doctor of Physical Education Degree from Springfield College, Springfield, Massachusetts. Chet married Joyce Lingle in Bemidji in 1955.

Chet was a teacher and basketball coach at Summit, SD, Clinton and Glencoe, MN, Whitman College – Walla Walla, WA and the University of Dubuque, Dubuque, IA before coming to St. Cloud State in 1966. He was a Professor of Physical Education at SCSU until his retirement in 1992.

Chet was a former Deacon of First Presbyterian Church, past president of Exchange Club and Phi Delta Kappa and a member of the St. Cloud Country Club. He was involved in community arts projects contributing many pastel portraits of sports’ figures, wildlife and special requests. His works can be seen in homes throughout St. Cloud and other places. Chet’s water garden was a delight to walkers and bicyclists on the nature trail adjoining the backyard. Restoring the 1940 Chevrolet was never quite completed but the boat he made served him well in fishing. Cross country skiing, golf, tennis, playing the guitar and visiting book stores were his favorite activities. But the best was spending time with his grandchildren.

Chet is survived by his wife Joyce; sons, Greg (Bridget) of Shorewood, Tim (Ally) of Seattle, WA, Joel (Jill) of St. Louis Park; grandchildren, Andy, Spencer, Clare and Gianna; and brother, Jim of California.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Shirley.

Chet was a colleague and friend to many. Always with a joke-in-his-pocket asking others if they heard about new corduroy pillows – they’re making headlines. He gave and shared his many talents with friends and the community. He made a significant difference in the lives he touched and will be remembered and missed.

Memorials are preferred to First Presbyterian Church Maintenance Fund and the Husky Growth Fund at St. Cloud State University.