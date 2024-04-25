Teresa Lynn Sanzone, 52, Sauk Rapids

August 8, 1971 - April 23, 2024

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at 12:00 Noon at the Benson Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN for Teresa Lynn Sanzone age 52 of Sauk Rapids, MN. She died on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at her home in Sauk Rapids. A family friend Todd Albert will officiate. The visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.

Teresa was born on August 8, 1971, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Thomas and Claudia Ann (Foley) Sanzone. She grew up in the Chicago, IL area. In 1995.

She was preceded in death by her mother Claudia, and one brother Thomas Foley.

Teresa is survived by; two daughters, Roxann and Rachel Martin; one son, Anthony Martin; seven grandchildren; her father, Thomas; nieces, nephew, cousins, other relatives and many friends.